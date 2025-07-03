Tamil Nadu sets USD 5 billion seafood export goal with focus on value addition, coastal infrastructure

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a global seafood export hub, targeting USD 5 billion in exports by significantly scaling up value-added processing and infrastructure along its 1,076-km coastline — the second longest in India, according to state Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa.

The plan was announced at the Tamil Nadu Seafood – Business Connect event held in Chennai, where senior state officials engaged with global importers and domestic players from India’s seafood processing ecosystem to forge new partnerships and boost exports.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu aims to shift away from merely exporting raw catch to becoming a centre for processed, high-quality seafood products. The state intends to build end-to-end infrastructure, including modern processing units, efficient cold chain logistics, and export-grade packaging facilities across its coastal districts," the minister stated.

“This initiative is not just about trade. It is also about creating sustainable livelihoods, improving incomes for our fishing communities, and tapping into the immense potential of the Blue Economy.”

A detailed roadmap will be drawn up to operationalise the $5 billion target, with the government promising strategic investments and infrastructure support to catalyse the sector’s growth.

The move comes at a time when global demand for processed and sustainably sourced seafood is rising, offering Tamil Nadu a window to reposition itself in the global value chain.