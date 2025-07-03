TN governor livid over exclusion of his nominee in BU panel

COIMBATORE: Governor R N Ravi has expressed his dissatisfaction with the state higher education department for failing to include his nominee, an expert, in the selection committee for Bharathiar University registrar’s post.

Citing violation of Bharathiar University statutes, he directed the higher education secretary and registrar (in-charge) of the university to include his nominee in the selection committee.

In a letter dated June 25, principal secretary to governor, P Kirlosh Kumar, said as per statutes 1 of Chapter VII of Bharathiar University Statutes, the registrar shall be appointed by the syndicate on the recommendation of the selection committee consisting of the vice chancellor (V-C) as chairman, three other syndicate members and one expert from outside the syndicate who will be nominated by the chancellor.

It has been brought to the notice of the governor-chancellor that steps have been taken for the selection of registrar by a selection committee, constituted without including one expert to be nominated by the chancellor. The selection committee’s constitution is not as per the statutes of the university, said the letter.

As per governor-chancellor direction, P Kirlosh Kumar requested the higher education department to direct authorities of the university to adhere to the existing provisions of the Act and statute of the Bharathiar University while filling the post of registrar.