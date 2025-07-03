Two-year-old who fell into water tank dies at hospital

ERODE: A 2-year-old who fell into a water tank at Vairapalayam in the district, died at the hospital on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as M Harish of Patna in Bihar, who was residing at Karungalpalayam.

Police said Muhesh, a construction worker, is the father of Harish. Mukesh's wife, Sabita. The couple had two sons and a daughter. Harish was the youngest child in the family.

Harish's mother Sabita works in a private garment company in Vairapalayam. On June 30, Sabita took her child to the company. A new house being constructed near the garment company had dug a water tank which is about six feet deep.

On that day, the tank had been covered with wooden boards and the water was about one and a half feet deep. At this time, Harish, who was playing near the tank, tried to open a wooden board and fell into the tank. Sabita was allegedly inside the garment company then.

Nearby workers immediately rescued the child and admitted him to Erode Government Hospital for treatment. Harish succumbed at the hospital on Wednesday morning. Karungalpalayam police have filed a case and further investigation is on.