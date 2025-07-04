13-year-old Krishnagiri boy goes missing, found dead near Anchetti

KRISHNAGIRI: A 13-year-old boy who had gone missing on Wednesday evening was found dead with froth at the mouth and cut on the leg near Anchetti on Thursday afternoon. The boy was allegedly kidnapped by two daily wagers.

Police have identified the deceased as S Rohith of Mavanatti village near Anchetti. He was studying in Class VIII in Panchayat Union Middle School in the same village.

According to a police source, Rohith went missing on Wednesday around 4.30 pm. Police received a call on ‘100’ helpline about the “boy missing” around 10.30 pm. Subsequently, Anchetti police station head constable Chinnadurai enquired about the matter and asked the villagers to come on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Mavanatti villagers secured two daily wagers – P Madevan (21) and his friend M Madevan (21), both from Mavanatti village – suspecting them of kidnapping and killing the boy. They handed the duo over to the Anchetti police. The suspects belong to SC community. The boy too was from the same community.

The police inquiry led to a hairpin bend near Anchetti where the boy’s body was found with froth at the mouth and cut on the leg.