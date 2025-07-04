13-year-old Krishnagiri boy goes missing, found dead near Anchetti

KRISHNAGIRI: A 13-year-old boy who had gone missing on Wednesday evening was found dead with froth at the mouth and cut on the leg near Anchetti on Thursday afternoon. The boy was allegedly kidnapped by two daily wagers.
Police have identified the deceased as S Rohith of Mavanatti village near Anchetti. He was studying in Class VIII in Panchayat Union Middle School in the same village.
According to a police source, Rohith went missing on Wednesday around 4.30 pm. Police received a call on ‘100’ helpline about the “boy missing” around 10.30 pm. Subsequently, Anchetti police station head constable Chinnadurai enquired about the matter and asked the villagers to come on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, Mavanatti villagers secured two daily wagers – P Madevan (21) and his friend M Madevan (21), both from Mavanatti village – suspecting them of kidnapping and killing the boy. They handed the duo over to the Anchetti police. The suspects belong to SC community. The boy too was from the same community.
The police inquiry led to a hairpin bend near Anchetti where the boy’s body was found with froth at the mouth and cut on the leg.
Mavanatti villagers somehow managed to recover the body and took it to Anchetti bus stand and staged a road roko, demanding the arrest of those involved in the case. They also sought action against head constable Chinnadurai who allegedly asked the villagers to come on Thursday morning, when they visited the police station on Wednesday night around 10.30, post ‘100’ call.
Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai, ADSP S Namasivayam, and over 80 police personnel rushed to the spot. The officials pacified the protesting villagers and assured to take action against all those involved in the case. The SP also ordered Chinnadurai to be shifted to Armed Reserve. When TNIE spoke to Denkanikottai DSP Anandaraj, he said that police are inquiring about the two suspects based on the missing complaint from Rohith’s father, M Sivaraj (46).
Police sources told TNIE that the boy was smothered to death. According to police sources, during the interrogation, P Madevan said he was in love with a girl. On Wednesday evening, they (Rohith, P Madevan and M Madevan) were talking near a hairpin bend in a car. At that time, Rohith had an exchange with P Madevan over the latter’s lover. Following the argument, both Madevans smothered the boy to death and pushed his body out of the car and returned to the village, police sources said. Over 40 personnel have been stationed at the village.