CM Stalin launches portals to monitor waterbodies, prevent encroachments

CHENNAI: In a major step to protect and manage water resources, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday launched two web portals — the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Information and Management System (TNWRIMS) and Tamil Nadu Satellite-based Water Bodies Information Monitoring and Safety System (TN-SWIP).

TNWRIMS has been developed at a cost of Rs 30 crore with technical support from NABARD Consultancy Services and VASSAR Labs, while TN-SWIP was developed at a cost of Rs 3.55 crore.

According to an official release, this is the first time in India that such systems have been introduced to automatically forecast water flow in all river basins, assess water requirements for various sectors, and improve reservoir management using geo-intelligence and digital technologies.

“All available data from different departments has been collected and integrated into the TNWRIMS website. It will act as a single, reliable source of information for all water users,” the release said.

The TNWRIMS project was launched in October 2022. The portal will provide real-time data for decision making and live monitoring of water resources including reservoirs, canals, small irrigation tanks, groundwater levels, and water demand across sectors.

The system integrates data from agencies like the Central Water Commission (CWC), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and other national and international sources. The portal can be accessed through the website tnwrims.tn.gov.in.

The TN-SWIP system, built at a cost of Rs 3.55 crore, includes a geoportal and mobile application to monitor water levels and quality in real time, and also detect encroachments. The system is currently being implemented on a pilot basis in the districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai.

Prior to launching the web portals, the CM, at the secretariat, issued appointment orders to 169 persons selected for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the water resources department through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.