Constable suspended for assaulting disabled person in TN's Mudukulathur

RAMANATHAPURAM: A special branch (grade 1) constable working in Peraiyur police station has been booked and placed under suspension for assaulting a disabled person, which resulted in fracture on his hand, during a scuffle in Mudukulathur on June 14. The disabled person has also been booked for assaulting the constable with an iron rod on his head, allegedly in self defence.
According to sources, P Thangavel (45), an amputee who walks with a prosthetic leg, runs a petty shop at Chitrangudi village in Mudukulathur taluk. On June 14, Peraiyur special branch constable Lingusamy came to Thangavel’s shop in an inebriated state and threatened him to vacate the shop. In the argument that followed, Lingusamy allegedly attacked Thangavel with an iron rod, who in turn, hit him back. Thangavel suffered a fracture in his left hand finger.
Locals pacified the two. Subsequently, Thangavel was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram.
Speaking to TNIE, the district secretary of Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) Ramanathapuram M Rajkumar said Lingusamy attacked Thangavel first and he acted in self defence.
“Police did not book Lingusamy under The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). We are going to approach the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for including these sections,” he said.
Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh refuted the charges. In a press release, he stated, “During the argument, Lingasamy slapped Thangavel. In retaliation, he took an iron rod from his vehicle and struck Lingusamy on the left side of his head, causing a bleeding injury. Lingusamy snatched the rod and struck him on his hands and legs.
Thangavel sustained a bleeding injury on his left hand and received four stitches at Peraiyur PHC. Then, he was referred to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and discharged after treatment. Lingusamy was admitted to Paramakudi Government Hospital with a head injury, where he received two stitches, and discharged.”
He added that based on Thangavel’s complaint, a case was registered at Peraiyur Police Station in Crime No 61/2025 u/s 296 (b), 118 (1), and 351 (3) BNS. Based on Lingusamy’s complaint, a counter case was registered in Crime No. 60/2025 u/s 296 (b), 118 (1), and 351 (3) BNS. Subsequently, Lingusamy was placed under suspension from June 25, the SP added.