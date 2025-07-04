Constable suspended for assaulting disabled person in TN's Mudukulathur

RAMANATHAPURAM: A special branch (grade 1) constable working in Peraiyur police station has been booked and placed under suspension for assaulting a disabled person, which resulted in fracture on his hand, during a scuffle in Mudukulathur on June 14. The disabled person has also been booked for assaulting the constable with an iron rod on his head, allegedly in self defence.

According to sources, P Thangavel (45), an amputee who walks with a prosthetic leg, runs a petty shop at Chitrangudi village in Mudukulathur taluk. On June 14, Peraiyur special branch constable Lingusamy came to Thangavel’s shop in an inebriated state and threatened him to vacate the shop. In the argument that followed, Lingusamy allegedly attacked Thangavel with an iron rod, who in turn, hit him back. Thangavel suffered a fracture in his left hand finger.

Locals pacified the two. Subsequently, Thangavel was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

Speaking to TNIE, the district secretary of Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) Ramanathapuram M Rajkumar said Lingusamy attacked Thangavel first and he acted in self defence.