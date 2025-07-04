Fix GPS tracking system on sewage tankers: NGT to CCMC

COIMBATORE: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to ensure that all sewage and septic tank cleaning tankers operating in the city are equipped with GPS tracking devices within three months.

The directive comes amid persistent complaints from residents of Ukkadam and Anbu Nagar about foul odour and health hazards caused by improper waste management.

The tribunal took suo motu cognizance of news reports published in December 2023, which highlighted the public protest held outside the CCMC headquarters. Residents demanded the relocation of the sewage treatment plant in Ukkadam, blaming it for unbearable stench and unsanitary conditions.

However, in its latest order, tribunal judge Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Sathyagopal stated that the core issue lies in unauthorised sewage tankers dumping untreated waste in open areas, not in the treatment plant itself. The bench ruled that relocating the facility is unnecessary but stressed the need for stricter monitoring and infrastructure upgrades.

The civic body has also been ordered to complete pending sewage infrastructure within six months and to strictly enforce the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Additionally, the practice of dumping construction debris, sand, and plastic waste in open spaces must be completely stopped.