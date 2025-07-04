Tamil Nadu sets $5 billion seafood export goal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to transform the state into a global seafood export hub, targeting $5 billion in exports by significantly scaling up value-added processing and infrastructure along its 1,076-km coastline — the second longest in India — according to Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

The plan was announced at the Tamil Nadu Seafood - Business Connect event held in Chennai, where senior state officials engaged with global importers and domestic players from India’s seafood processing ecosystem to forge new partnerships and boost exports.

“Under the leadership of CM Stalin, TN aims to shift away from merely exporting raw catch to becoming a centre for processed, high-quality seafood products. The state intends to build end-to-end infrastructure, including modern processing units, efficient cold chain logistics and export-grade packaging facilities across its coastal districts,” the minister stated.

A detailed roadmap will be drawn up to make the $5 billion target a reality, with the state government promising strategic investments and infrastructure support to catalyse the sector’s growth.