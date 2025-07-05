19-year-old arrested for riding bike on mountain railway track in Coimbatore last year

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old from Ukkadam in Coimbatore was arrested by the Mettupalayam Circle Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday for allegedly riding a bike on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) track. The incident happened one-and-a-half years ago but it came to light now as videos of the act spread on social media, a week after a similar incident involving a woman driving a car on railway tracks in Telangana on June 26.
Following the viral video of the Telangana incident, many social media users began sharing similar content, including the youth's video of riding a bike on the NMR track. Upon noticing it, the RPF initiated their investigation and filed a case under several sections of the Railways Act.
The youth, who recently completed Class 12 and is preparing for higher studies, frequently visited his grandmother's house in Coonoor, located in the Nilgiris.
On January 14, 2024, he and his father, who works in a private firm, travelled to Coonoor on a cruiser bike. During their trip, they paused in the Old Dargah area between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on the Ghat road, where the youth rode his bike onto the railway tracks and posed for photos. His father recorded this event on his mobile phone.
On April 22, 2024, the youth uploaded these photos and videos to his Instagram account. Following the Telangana incident, the content was widely shared on social media from the last week of June.
Once the video gained attention, the RPF registered a case under sections 164, 147, 159, and 145(b) of the Railways Act. The youth and his father were detained on Thursday.
During questioning, they apologised for their actions, explaining that they only intended to take photos. They were produced before the railway court at the RPF office on Friday evening, and further investigation is ongoing.
RPF officials said that driving vehicles on railway tracks is illegal and considered to be a serious offence. Additionally, on Friday, they released a video in which both the son and father are seen apologising for their actions.