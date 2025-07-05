19-year-old arrested for riding bike on mountain railway track in Coimbatore last year

On January 14, 2024, he and his father, who works in a private firm, travelled to Coonoor on a cruiser bike. During their trip, they paused in the Old Dargah area between Mettupalayam and Coonoor on the Ghat road, where the youth rode his bike onto the railway tracks and posed for photos. His father recorded this event on his mobile phone.

On April 22, 2024, the youth uploaded these photos and videos to his Instagram account. Following the Telangana incident, the content was widely shared on social media from the last week of June.

Once the video gained attention, the RPF registered a case under sections 164, 147, 159, and 145(b) of the Railways Act. The youth and his father were detained on Thursday.

During questioning, they apologised for their actions, explaining that they only intended to take photos. They were produced before the railway court at the RPF office on Friday evening, and further investigation is ongoing.

RPF officials said that driving vehicles on railway tracks is illegal and considered to be a serious offence. Additionally, on Friday, they released a video in which both the son and father are seen apologising for their actions.