499 out of 500! Pollachi student improves Class 10 score after re-totalling

COIMBATORE: Following the re-totalling process, a student at a private school in Pollachi scored 499 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 board examination. This is five marks more than the total secured initially when the results were declared.
Gurudeep M had earlier applied to the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) for a scanned copy of his Class 10 Social Science answer script for which he had obtained 95 marks.
As per the initial mark list Gurudeep secured 494 marks, scoring centum in English, Mathematics, and Science, and 99 in Tamil and 95 in Social Science.'
After the re-totaling process, he secured 100 marks for Social Science, bringing his Class 10 board examination score to 499 out of 500.
Gurudeep, who met media persons in Pollachi on Friday, told, "I had performed well across subjects but I could get only 95 marks for Social Science. So, I decided to apply to the DGE for re-totalling of marks."
"Once we got the scanned copy of my Social Science answer script, we saw that I had scored 100 marks. After our appeal, the DGE provided a new mark sheet with the updated score," he said.
He is a student of a private matriculation higher secondary school.
The Class 10 results were released in May.