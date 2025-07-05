Father among two held for sexual assault of 17-yr-old girl in Tamil Nadu

TENKASI: Puliyankudi All Women Police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man on the charges of sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter. Police also arrested another person for allegedly sexually assaulting her. The father was arrested based on the complaint given by his wife.

Police sources said the suspect works as daily-wage labourer and was addicted to alcohol. A few days back, the girl complained of stomach pain and her mother took her to a government hospital. During examination, the doctor found out that the girl was about 8 months pregnant . In this connection, the mother lodged a complaint to the all women police station. Police registered a case and held inquiries with her. During questioning, police out found that the girl's father had sexually assaulted her when she was alone at house. Based on the girl's statement, police arrested the man under POCSO Act.

The police also arrested another person ,who was acquainted to the father, for sexually assaulting her.

Further investigation is under way.