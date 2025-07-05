Madras HC warns of giving Ponmudy case to CBI if cops fail to act

CHENNAI: If Tamil Nadu police fail to conduct an investigation against former minister K Ponmudy for his derogatory speeches against Vaishnavites, Shaivites and women, the cases would be transferred to CBI, the Madras High Court warned on Friday.

Justice P Velmurugan, who holds the portfolio of MP/MLA cases, made the observations while hearing a case initiated suo motu by Justice Anand Venkatesh in April after videos of Ponmudy, the then forest minister, making the alleged hate speech began circulating.

Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that after the case was taken up suo motu, three complaints received against the minister were investigated and closed as it was found that the charges of hate speech were not made out.