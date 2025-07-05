Madurai AIIMS to be operational from Pongal

MADURAI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) which is being built at Thoppur in Madurai will start functioning from Pongal festival (January) next year, AIIMS Madurai executive director Hanumantha Rao said on Friday.

Addressing reporters, Rao said a consultative meeting regarding construction of the hospital was held with AIIMS president Prasant Lavania, Virudhunagar MP K Manickam Tagore, Tenkasi MP Rani Sri kumar, and AIADMK Rajyasabha MP Chandrasekaran. Along with them eight members participated through online mode. Meeting lasted more than two hours.

“For the past four years, AIIMS Madurai students have been studying in Government Medical College in Ramanathapuram. Due to the scarcity of buildings, classes are going on in the rented building. AIIMS construction is in full swing, and will start functioning in the new building in Thoppur, from the Pongal festival,” he said.

“Within January 2026 construction of laboratories, 150 bedded admission facilities with treatment will be completed. Contractors are asked to send the pictures of the construction on a monthly basis,” he added.