Mata Amritanandamayi receives peace award

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi Devi was honoured with the Vivekananda International Peace Award instituted by Vivekananda International Relations during a ceremony held in Amritapuri Ashram hall on Friday. The award recognises her public welfare activities at an international level, said an official release.

She, in her benedictory address, emphasised the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and the importance of Sanatana Dharma in fostering global peace. She said peace will prevail in the world if people consider nature as belonging to everyone. The award, comprising a plaque and commendation certificate, was handed over to her by Gagan Malhotra and Ravikumar Iyer from Vivekananda International Relations.