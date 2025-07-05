‘Off-roading’, the new buzz in Coimbatore!

COIMBATORE: Famed for its textile industry, Coimbatore now seems better suited for off-road vehicle testing. From Thudiyalur to Kuniyamuthur, the city’s roads have transformed into a maze of trenches, gravel and dust, thanks to the city corporation’s enthusiastic digging spree — with zero urgency for restoration.
With grand projects like underground drainage (UGD) works, the 24x7 water supply pipeline and stormwater drain upgrades under way, the civic body has turned major roads into obstacle courses. What begins as infrastructure development often ends as a permanent pit stop.
In an unlikely twist, it was the city police — not the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)— who filled potholes near the Commissioner’s office and District Court. No official confirmation yet on whether the fire department will be next to don the hard hats.
“Every ride feels like I’m auditioning for a movie,” said Vignesh R, a commuter from Thudiyalur. “My scooter and I have bonded over trauma.”
Activist S Vivin Saravan wasn’t amused. “This isn’t civic development — it’s a slow-motion disaster. The CCMC’s commitment to not fixing anything is oddly impressive.”
With proper repairs absent, residents have found creative outlets. Some plant saplings in potholes; others direct traffic like unpaid extras in a traffic drama. Meanwhile, social media is bursting with memes, sarcastic reels, and calls for a ‘Road Museum’.
Auto driver Dinesh had the final word, “My auto no longer bumps — it levitates. The only one benefitting from this is my chiropractor, whose business is booming.”
As for the CCMC? Not a word. Perhaps they’re busy designing the next trench. Until then, Coimbatoreans can take pride in having daily commutes that double as extreme sports.