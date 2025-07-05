‘Off-roading’, the new buzz in Coimbatore!

COIMBATORE: Famed for its textile industry, Coimbatore now seems better suited for off-road vehicle testing. From Thudiyalur to Kuniyamuthur, the city’s roads have transformed into a maze of trenches, gravel and dust, thanks to the city corporation’s enthusiastic digging spree — with zero urgency for restoration.

With grand projects like underground drainage (UGD) works, the 24x7 water supply pipeline and stormwater drain upgrades under way, the civic body has turned major roads into obstacle courses. What begins as infrastructure development often ends as a permanent pit stop.

In an unlikely twist, it was the city police — not the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)— who filled potholes near the Commissioner’s office and District Court. No official confirmation yet on whether the fire department will be next to don the hard hats.