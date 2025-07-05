Poet Perungavikko Sethuraman no more

Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Perungavikko V M Sethuraman, a well-known Tamil scholar and poet who has penned thousands of poems and authored many books, passed away on Friday. He was 89. Sethuraman is the founder of the International Tamil Integration Society.

Taking to X, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the demise, and recalled Sethuraman’s poem that had appeared in the DMK organ ‘Murasoli’. Stalin also recalled the words of former CM M Karunanidhi, who hailed Sethuraman as a scholar who dedicated his entire life to Tamil.

The state government had honoured Sethuraman with Kalaimamani and Thiruvalluvar awards in the past. The CM said Sethuraman has penned over one lakh poems and numerous poetry collections.

