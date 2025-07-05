Rs 264 crore plan afoot to restore fire-hit units at Thoothukudi thermal plant

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has given its approval to spend Rs 264 crore to restore the decades-old Units I and II of Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station which are remaining shut since March 15 following a fire accident.

As per an internal note, accessed by TNIE, the TNPGCL board has granted administrative approval to revamp the two units.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Board chairman-cum-MD J Radhakrishnan told TNIE tenders have already been floated to select contractors. “We are planning to complete the restoration work at the earliest,” he said.

On the rationale behind investing Rs 264 crore on the two units that are over 40 years old, he said though the units are old, their performance has remained good until the fire accident. He pointed out while the fire badly damaged the control systems and cable linings, other equipment suffered only minor damages.

He said it is wiser to revive these existing ones instead of planning a new thermal plant, which would be exponentially expensive, costing around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore.