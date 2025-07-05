Safety markings vanish from many Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Pointing out that the zebra crossings and stop lines drawn at almost all traffic junctions in the city have either faded partly or gone completely missing, pedestrians and vehicle users alike, citing safety and traffic violation risks they are exposed to, seek the authorities concerned to redraw the road markings at the earliest.
Of the 13 traffic signals currently functional in the city, a visit to the major traffic junctions where they are located like Mambalasalai, Cauvery bridge, Karur bypass road, KT Junction, Puthur junction, TVS Tollgate and Palpannai would reveal that the zebra crossings and stop lines there have either faded partly. At some of the spots, the road markings are no longer visible.
The absence of clear road markings, particularly at the roads housing educational institutions and hospitals, force vehicles to often stop haphazardly at signals, sometimes even encroaching into pedestrian zones. This leaves hundreds of students and other pedestrians with little options but to cut across moving traffic, increasing their risk of encountering accidents.
With automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at several parts of the city, many vehicle users also fear being fined for traffic violation like crossing the stop line despite the absence of visible road markings.
N Saravanan, a road safety activist, said, "According to Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards, every traffic signal must have clear white stop lines for vehicles to halt and zebra crossings for pedestrians. These are mandatory for ensuring organised and safe road usage. The authorities, however, have not taken adequate steps to enforce or maintain these markings."
"Without proper markings, how will anyone know where to stop or where pedestrians are supposed to cross? Motorists often ignore these areas, and buses and cars stop wherever they like. With weak enforcement, pedestrians are left helpless and at constant risk," he added.
R Suresh, a school teacher near Melachinthamani, said, "Every day, I watch my students struggle to cross busy roads near our school while vehicles rush past them. There is no zebra crossing here to signal drivers that children are crossing. Students have to literally run across to avoid being hit. It is terrifying, especially during school hours."
When contacted, an official from the city corporation told TNIE, "Earlier, we received road safety funds from the district collectorate to paint zebra crossings. However, we no longer have access to it. Once the ongoing road works are completed, we plan to redraw the zebra crossings tapping into our funds."
Meanwhile, a city police official said, "We have requested the district collector to grant approval for the painting of stop lines and zebra crossings at traffic signal junctions. Once we receive it, we will begin work."