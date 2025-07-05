Safety markings vanish from many Tiruchy roads

TIRUCHY: Pointing out that the zebra crossings and stop lines drawn at almost all traffic junctions in the city have either faded partly or gone completely missing, pedestrians and vehicle users alike, citing safety and traffic violation risks they are exposed to, seek the authorities concerned to redraw the road markings at the earliest.

Of the 13 traffic signals currently functional in the city, a visit to the major traffic junctions where they are located like Mambalasalai, Cauvery bridge, Karur bypass road, KT Junction, Puthur junction, TVS Tollgate and Palpannai would reveal that the zebra crossings and stop lines there have either faded partly. At some of the spots, the road markings are no longer visible.

The absence of clear road markings, particularly at the roads housing educational institutions and hospitals, force vehicles to often stop haphazardly at signals, sometimes even encroaching into pedestrian zones. This leaves hundreds of students and other pedestrians with little options but to cut across moving traffic, increasing their risk of encountering accidents.

With automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at several parts of the city, many vehicle users also fear being fined for traffic violation like crossing the stop line despite the absence of visible road markings.