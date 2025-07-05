Tamil Nadu teacher sacked for corporal punishment

MADURAI: Around 20 parents, along with students, staged a protest in Pappapatti on Friday, demanding action against a temporary teacher Niraimathi, working in Kallar Reclamation school, who allegedly beat up some boys in class. Officials from the Joint Directorate of Kallar Reclamation Schools conducted an inquiry, and the teacher was terminated.

N Murugan, a parent, told TNIE that 40 students from Meenampatti village are studying in the school, and the children walk nearly two km to reach there. "The teacher Niraimathi has been scolding and beating the students who come late. Also she beats students with a stick for poor handwriting. There are scars on my son's back", he said adding several parents stopped sending children to school because of this.

When contacted by TNIE, the HM who wished not to be identified by name said the teacher had beaten up five students of class IV. "After the parents protest, officials from Kallar Reclamation and myself asked the teacher to leave the school. He was working as a temporary teacher, and was paid salary by Parents Teachers Association (PTA)," the HM said.