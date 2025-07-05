Three men held for gangraping 19-year-old in TN

MADURAI: The Madurai district police on Thursday arrested three men, including a friend of a 19-year-old girl, on the charge of gang-rape of the girl on July 2 (Wednesday).
According to police, Deepanraj (25), who claimed to have been in a relationship with the girl, allowed his friends — M Thirumaran (22) and S Madhan (20) — to rape the girl and to take revenge on her for getting into a relationship with another man.
All three accused, who are residents of a village in the Melavalavu police station limits, have been booked under Section 70(1) of BNS.
According to police sources, the gruesome incident happened on July 2, when the girl went to meet Deepanraj at a secluded spot in the village around 8.30 pm. Unable to overpower the rapists on the spot, she left the place after the brutal attack and later alerted the police control room by calling ‘100’ around 10.30 pm.
‘Girl befriended accused through social media’
A police team immediately took her to the Melur AWPS, where a complaint was obtained. The three suspects, who are wall painters, were detained on Thursday. The girl was taken to the Madurai GRH for a medical test on Thursday, and after the rape was confirmed, the three were arrested and remanded in custody.
Sources said Deepanraj and the girl got acquainted through social media and were in a relationship for more than a year. The survivor was doing odd jobs in the locality, the police said. An investigation is under way.