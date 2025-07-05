Three men held for gangraping 19-year-old in TN

MADURAI: The Madurai district police on Thursday arrested three men, including a friend of a 19-year-old girl, on the charge of gang-rape of the girl on July 2 (Wednesday).

According to police, Deepanraj (25), who claimed to have been in a relationship with the girl, allowed his friends — M Thirumaran (22) and S Madhan (20) — to rape the girl and to take revenge on her for getting into a relationship with another man.

All three accused, who are residents of a village in the Melavalavu police station limits, have been booked under Section 70(1) of BNS.

According to police sources, the gruesome incident happened on July 2, when the girl went to meet Deepanraj at a secluded spot in the village around 8.30 pm. Unable to overpower the rapists on the spot, she left the place after the brutal attack and later alerted the police control room by calling ‘100’ around 10.30 pm.