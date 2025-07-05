TN Education Dept issues SOP to safeguard girl athletes from harassment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed to prevent girl students from harassment while participating in sports, both in their schools and while traveling for tournaments.

The move has come in response to a Madras High Court directive in a case where a physical education teacher was convicted of sexually harassing a 17-year-old Kabaddi player during a tournament in 2018.

Running into 20 pages, it details responsibilities for schools, coaches, parents and students to ensure a safe environment for girls participating in sports.

The SOP mandates annual police verification and psychological screening for all physical education teachers, coaches, supporting staff and chaperones. The schools should also conduct mandatory training sessions for all coaches on gender sensitisation, ethical coaching, and safeguarding the children.