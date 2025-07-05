TN Education Dept issues SOP to safeguard girl athletes from harassment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed to prevent girl students from harassment while participating in sports, both in their schools and while traveling for tournaments.
The move has come in response to a Madras High Court directive in a case where a physical education teacher was convicted of sexually harassing a 17-year-old Kabaddi player during a tournament in 2018.
Running into 20 pages, it details responsibilities for schools, coaches, parents and students to ensure a safe environment for girls participating in sports.
The SOP mandates annual police verification and psychological screening for all physical education teachers, coaches, supporting staff and chaperones. The schools should also conduct mandatory training sessions for all coaches on gender sensitisation, ethical coaching, and safeguarding the children.
If any practice session is scheduled outside regular school hours or on public holidays, it must be held in the presence of a female teacher or a school management committee (SMC) member. Coaches and teachers are prohibited from holding any discussions with students in closed rooms or isolated areas. While travelling for tournaments, SOP said at least one female teacher be assigned to accompany every team that includes girl children.
During travel, participants are also not allowed to engage in sightseeing activities either before or after the event.
A WhatsApp number must be prominently displayed at the venue to enable students and attendees to report grievances or incidents immediately. The SOP also talks about the need for a robust feedback and grievance redressal mechanism in every school and asked them to encourage students to voice any discomfort or harassment without hesitation.