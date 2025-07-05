TN teacher sexually assaults at least 21 girls, arrested

COIMBATORE: A 51-year-old male teacher was on Thursday arrested under the Pocso Act on charges of sexually assaulting at least 21 girl students at the school where he is employed.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when a police team from the Ooty rural sub-division conducted an awareness programme for the students on personal safety at the school.

During the session, several girl students allegedly accused the male teacher of inappropriate behaviour while they were being taught the concepts of ‘good touch and bad touch’.

A total of 21 girl students from Classes 7, 8 and 10 allegedly expressed mental distress due to the teacher’s alleged misconduct. Later, the students also submitted written complaints in the complaint box installed at the school.