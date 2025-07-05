TNCC chief’s pitch to include PMK in alliance triggers dissent in Congress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai’s remarks in an interview to TNIE on Friday, reiterating his preference for the inclusion of PMK in the DMK-led INDIA bloc for the 2026 Assembly polls, have drawn sharp criticism from within the Congress and its ally VCK.

While Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioned how a party that has consistently supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014 could be considered for alliance, VCK deputy general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar urged the AICC to clarify whether Selvaperunthagai’s statement had the approval of the party’s high command. He also said the TNCC chief’s remarks gave the impression that the current DMK-led alliance lacked strength.

In the interview, Selvaperunthagai said his view stemmed from the need for greater unity between Dalits and OBCs. On VCK’s opposition to such an alliance, he said the VCK has the right to decide what is good for the party.

Tagore, in a post on X, said without naming Selvaperunthagai, “How can you want a party that stood with Modi since 2014 to be your ally? Why hurt those who have stood with us and support Rahul Gandhi in every battle?”

“This cannot be a party decision- it appears to be purely personal,” he said, with a hashtag ‘StandWithTrueFriends’.