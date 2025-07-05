Vision 2041: Kovai charts ambitious urban future with master plan

COIMBATORE: The 'GIS-based Coimbatore Master Plan – 2041’ aims to create a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban future for the city. It has been crafted by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. The master plan covers a Local Planning Area (LPA) of 1,531.57 sq km, which includes the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), four municipalities, 21 town panchayats, and 66 revenue villages, accounting for nearly 74% of the district’s population.
The focus is on the population, which is projected to rise from the 2011 figure of 24.57 lakh by 2041. Recognising Coimbatore’s growing role as a hub for MSMEs, IT, education, healthcare, and manufacturing, the plan outlines development strategies that support economic expansion and environmental stewardship. Feedback from residents, civic bodies, industry representatives, and transport authorities was actively sought through stakeholder meetings, field surveys, GIS-based analysis, and a dedicated website.
The plan also examines the shortcomings of past efforts, such as the 2001 Master Plan and the Kurichi New Town Development Plan. It notes that while residential development fell short of expectations, commercial and institutional growth surged, driven by a service-based economy. Industrial expansion followed its own path along emerging corridors like Avinashi Road, rather than sticking to zoned areas. Learning from these patterns, the 2041 plan proposes flexible zoning, better infrastructure coordination, and dynamic land-use strategies.
Key proposals focus on improving urban mobility through enhanced road networks and public transport integration, expanding affordable housing and rental options, rejuvenating wetlands and stormwater systems, and boosting green cover. It also prioritizes social infrastructure with upgraded health and education facilities and the preservation of Coimbatore’s heritage assets. Economic development is to be guided by the creation of focused growth clusters and investment zones.
The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore, CREDAI Tamil Nadu, and other industrial bodies have welcomed the new plan and expressed their appreciation to Chief Minister MK Stalin for supporting the vision.
Requirements Units
Primary-level healthcare units 98
PHCs/UPHCs 31
CHCs/UGPHCS 2
Taluk hospitals (23 ha) 2 (Coimbatore North and South taluks)
Police Station (18 ha) 12
(Corporation area (3), Sulur block (3), PN Palayam block (2), Madukkarai (1), SS Kulam (1), Annur blocks (1))
Fire stations 19
(Sultanpet, Sulur and Annur blocks)
The population of Coimbatore is projected to rise from 3.33 million in 2023 to 5.82 million and the electricity demand is expected to increase from 1,528 MW to 6,262 MW and overall consumption from 8,451 MU to 36,021 MU.