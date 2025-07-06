A decade on, 60-acre state horticulture farm in Karur left underutilised, say farmers

KARUR: At a time when the state government has rolled out the nutrient-sensitive agriculture mission aimed at increasing the production of vegetables and fruits, farmers in Karur question the intent behind leaving a 50-acre land parcel in the state horticulture farm at Mudhalaipatti in the district “underutilised” for over a decade.
Initially established as a state agriculture farm in 1978, the entire 60-acre facility in Thogamalai block was utilised for paddy seed production until 2008 when it was brought under the control of the Karur agriculture department following the bifurcation of Tiruchy.
In 2015, the horticulture department took over the farm, officials said. However, since the horticulture department took over, the farm has remained largely underutilised, say farmers. Of the 60 acres, only around 10 acres is currently used for cultivating fruit, moringa, flower and vegetable plants. That effort too has been progressing slowly due to a lack of staff and insufficient funds, allege farmers.
Farmers in the district as well as in Tiruchy frequent the farm to procure tree saplings and planting material. K Prakash, a flower farmer, said, "Officials are struggling to maintain the nursery due to limited staff and funding. Around 50 acres remain unused, overgrown with thorny bushes and unwanted trees. Despite the area being secured with proper fencing, anti-social elements frequently steal trees and sometimes set fire to the grass and bushes. Due to lack of proper guidance from higher officials, the farm's production is far from sufficient to meet farmers' needs."
When enquired, C Thiyagarajan, deputy director, horticulture department (Karur), said that the clayey soil at the farm has high pH (ajlkaline) value, making it unsuitable for nurseries. A decision has hence been made to raise timber trees instead. "We have submitted a proposal this year to the state horticulture department to plant trees such as teakwood, casuarina, tamarind, pungan and poovarasu, which are better suited to the soil type. Once we receive the approval and funds, we will be able to implement the plan effectively," he added.