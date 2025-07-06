A decade on, 60-acre state horticulture farm in Karur left underutilised, say farmers

KARUR: At a time when the state government has rolled out the nutrient-sensitive agriculture mission aimed at increasing the production of vegetables and fruits, farmers in Karur question the intent behind leaving a 50-acre land parcel in the state horticulture farm at Mudhalaipatti in the district “underutilised” for over a decade.

Initially established as a state agriculture farm in 1978, the entire 60-acre facility in Thogamalai block was utilised for paddy seed production until 2008 when it was brought under the control of the Karur agriculture department following the bifurcation of Tiruchy.

In 2015, the horticulture department took over the farm, officials said. However, since the horticulture department took over, the farm has remained largely underutilised, say farmers. Of the 60 acres, only around 10 acres is currently used for cultivating fruit, moringa, flower and vegetable plants. That effort too has been progressing slowly due to a lack of staff and insufficient funds, allege farmers.