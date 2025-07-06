AICC demands white paper on BJP's poll promises in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson and Puducherry in-charge Dolly Sharma on Friday came down heavily on the BJP-AINRC coalition government, demanding a white paper on the status of promises made in the BJP’s 2021 election manifesto.

Addressing reporters at the Congress party office here, Sharma described the BJP-AINRC alliance as a “factory of fake promises” and accused the government of operating as a “betrayal machine” rather than one focused on public welfare. “What have you promised, and what have you delivered?” she asked, challenging the administration to account for its performance over the past four years.

She alleged that the government was functioning under the remote control of the Centre, sidelining the voices and concerns of Puducherry’s residents. “There is no government here—only deception and betrayal. Corruption is widespread across departments, and even temple lands are reportedly being encroached upon, with some BJP leaders allegedly involved,” Sharma charged.

Calling for an immediate audit of central funds sanctioned under schemes such as Smart City and PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), she questioned whether there had been any tangible benefits for the public. “Roads remain in poor condition, and drainage systems have seen no major improvement. Only contractors with proximity to BJP leaders seem to have gained,” she said, dubbing the Smart City initiative a “smart scam”.