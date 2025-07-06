Arts, science grads in Tamil Nadu buck trend, hit pay dirt

CHENNAI: Students pursuing science and arts courses in colleges in Tamil Nadu seem to have bucked the global trend of a lacklustre job market with record placements and impressive pay packages this year.

The gambit to invite companies from across sectors for the placement sessions without relying solely on software firms has paid rich dividends to colleges as the average pay package offered doubled in most colleges and more than 90% of students got placed.

Loyola College, one of Tamil Nadu’s premier arts colleges, has managed to place 945 of 1,048 students who had opted for campus placements this year. Two MSc (chemistry) students from the college have bagged job offers from a pharmaceutical company, ACG World, for its Croatia location with a package of Rs 15 lakh per annum, while an MSc (zoology) student has received Rs 12 lakh per annum offer from an educational organisation based in the UAE.

Similarly, some BSc and MSc (physics) students have been absorbed by the space startup, Angikul Cosmos, while IT companies have hired maths graduates and postgraduates.

“This trend should be an eye-opener for students and parents who are unable to think beyond computer science and AI-related courses. For any research work, there is a need for manpower with strong knowledge in core subjects like maths, physics, and chemistry,” said S Princely Samuel, director, placement cell, Loyola College.