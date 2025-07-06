EPS: Open to aligning with all parties to oust DMK government

CHENNAI: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the chief minister candidate will indeed be from the AIADMK, it is not right for anyone (in the BJP) to make contradictory statements, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) said on Saturday during the unveiling of the logo and jingle of the party’s state-wide campaign ‘Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu’ at the party headquarters.

He was responding to a question from reporters on the resistance among a section of the BJP to the chief minister candidate being from the AIADMK. “The decisions are made in Delhi,” Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami also said the party is happy to include those with similar objective of defeating the DMK, in response to a question on whether the AIADMK would extend an invitation to TVK to form an alliance. “We are open to aligning with all parties that seek to oust the anti-people DMK regime. We would be happy to ally with anyone who shares this objective. They too must cooperate for the larger cause.”

Actor Vijay, who on Friday had said that his party will never form an alliance with the BJP and the DMK.

As part of the campaign, EPS will visit 33 Assembly constituencies, beginning from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on July 7 and concluding in Pattukkottai, Thanjavur district, on July 23.

“I always stand with the people. This campaign will galvanise support and trigger major political change in the coming elections,” he told reporters.

Hitting out at Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palanisswami said, “I follow in the footsteps of MGR, who launched this movement (AIADMK) for the welfare of the people. This campaign is aimed at ending the DMK’s destructive regime.” He urged all parties that seek to remove the DMK from power to join hands with the AIADMK.