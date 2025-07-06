Farmers mull indefinite stir seeking revival of Noyyal River in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Farmers and social activists are pressing for the revival of the Noyyal River by clearing plastic and factory waste as well as water hyacinths choking it. They plan to launch an indefinite protest demanding the state government to take steps to stop the influx of untreated sewage from entering the river.

N Mahendrakumar, a social activist from Mangalam, said, "Noyyal starts in Coimbatore, flows through Tiruppur and Erode, and joins the Cauvery River at Karur. Originating in the Western Ghats, the river travels a distance of 158 km. There are a large number of farmers who depend on the Noyyal. The river, which carried clean water three decades ago, has now turned into a sewaged rain owing to the government's apathy."

"Currently, the pollution is worsening in the river as waste from the local bodies are dumped into the Noyyal at several places. For example, meat waste, medical waste and household waste are all dumped into the river at Mangalam. The polluted water in Coimbatore enters Tiruppur and gets further polluted. The water in the river now smells bad. The government should restore the river. We have decided to hold a hunger strike in Mangalam on July 13 as we don't want this state of affairs to continue," he added.

KS Thirugnanasampandan, the Chief Coordinator of Noyyal Farmers' Protection Association, said, "Pollution of Noyyal seems to be a normal thing for many people. But we are very concerned as our livelihood depends on this river. Currently, everything from untreated factory sewage as well as hospital and residential sewage enters the Noyyal River. Moreover, a large part of the river has plastic and factory waste and water hyacinths. This affects the groundwater, affecting farmers and the general public."