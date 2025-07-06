Here's a one-time opportunity to get ESI cover for unregistered employees

COIMBATORE: The Employees' State lnsurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) during its 196th meeting held in Shimla under the chairmanship of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.

The scheme aims at expanding social security coverage under the ESI Act. It will be active from 1st July to 31st December 2025 and provides a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees, including contractual and temporary workers, to enroll without facing inspections or demands for past dues.

Under SPREE 2025 employers can register their units and employees digitally through the ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal.

Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration. No inspection or demand of past records will be made for the pre-registration period.