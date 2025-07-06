Here's a one-time opportunity to get ESI cover for unregistered employees

COIMBATORE: The Employees' State lnsurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved the Scheme for Promotion of Registration of Employers and Employees (SPREE 2025) during its 196th meeting held in Shimla under the chairmanship of Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports.
The scheme aims at expanding social security coverage under the ESI Act. It will be active from 1st July to 31st December 2025 and provides a one-time opportunity for unregistered employers and employees, including contractual and temporary workers, to enroll without facing inspections or demands for past dues.
Under SPREE 2025 employers can register their units and employees digitally through the ESIC portal, Shram Suvidha and MCA portal.
Registration will be considered valid from the date declared by the employer. No contribution or benefit will apply for periods prior to registration. No inspection or demand of past records will be made for the pre-registration period.
The scheme encourages voluntary compliance by removing the fear of retrospective penalties and easing the registration process. Prior to SPREE, non-registration within specified time frames could result in legal action and demand for backdated dues.
SPREE 2025 addresses these barriers, aiming to bring left-out establishments and workers into the ESI fold and ensure broader social protection.
The launch of SPREE 2025 marks a progressive step by the ESIC towards inclusive and accessible social security. By simplifying the registration process and offering immunity from retrospective liabilities, the scheme not only encourages employers to regularise their workforce but also ensures that more workers, especially those in contractual sectors, gain access to essential health and social benefits under the ESI Act.
For further Information, it is requested to contact the nearest ESI Branch Office/Sub-Regional Office or by visiting www.esic.gov.in for further details.
The meeting was held on June 27.