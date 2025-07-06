Naxals are our comrades who fight for the people: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: “Naxals are our comrades who fight for people’s rights. They are not anti-social elements,” said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol Thirumavalavan, while unveiling a statue of tribal rights activist Fr. Stan Swamy in his native village of Viragalur on Saturday, marking the priest’s fourth death anniversary.

“They are the voice for the voiceless. They take up arms not for personal gain, but to protect the forests and resist corporates who loot resources and suppress tribal communities,” he said, referring to the armed movements in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and other forested belts of Central India. While acknowledging that Naxals do not believe in parliamentary democracy and have even criticised VCK and communist parties.

Thirumavalavan added, “We don’t accept their path, but we recognise their sacrifice. Like Stan Swamy, they dedicate their lives to the people.” Taking a veiled swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s repeated calls to eliminate Naxals, he questioned the narrative that paints them solely as enemies of the state.