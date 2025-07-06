One dead, five injured in firecracker blast near Sattur in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: One died and five other workers, including two Jharkhand natives, were injured in an explosion at the Hindustan fireworks factory at Keelathayilpatti near Sattur on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased was identified as Balagurusamy from Panaiadipatti. The five injured included S Kannan(50) from Thayilpatti, A Rajapandi (37) from Sattur, L Rajasekar (29) from Thayilpatti, V Kamalesh Ram (27), and J Rakesh (20) from Jharkhand.

"Production was underway despite Sunday being a holiday, and sixteen rooms were destroyed in the blast. The explosion was allegedly triggered by friction during work," sources said.