PTR inaugurates global eye surgery meet, highlights Tamil Nadu’s medical tourism

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention (IIRSI), a two-day conference focused on new technologies in eye surgeries, on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the minister said medical tourism in Tamil Nadu is drawing people not only to Chennai but also cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchy, adding that the state has the highest number of medical colleges, seats and beds, excluding specialisations.

Honouring doctors with gold medals, Thiaga Rajan said the state’s focus on eye care dates back to the time when the government introduced ‘Kannoli Kaapoam Thittam’, an eye screening scheme which was later expanded to include schoolchildren and newborns.