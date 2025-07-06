PTR inaugurates global eye surgery meet, highlights Tamil Nadu’s medical tourism

CHENNAI: Minister for Information and Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan inaugurated the Indian Intraocular Implant and Refractive Surgery Convention (IIRSI), a two-day conference focused on new technologies in eye surgeries, on Saturday.
Speaking at the event, the minister said medical tourism in Tamil Nadu is drawing people not only to Chennai but also cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchy, adding that the state has the highest number of medical colleges, seats and beds, excluding specialisations.
Honouring doctors with gold medals, Thiaga Rajan said the state’s focus on eye care dates back to the time when the government introduced ‘Kannoli Kaapoam Thittam’, an eye screening scheme which was later expanded to include schoolchildren and newborns.
Dr Amar Agarwal, secretary general, IIRSI and chairman Dr Agarwals group of eye hospitals, said around 4,000 delegates are participating in the event.
Partha Biswas, president, All India Ophthalmological Society, said that by 2050 half of Asia-Pacific population will develop myopia. According to a release, over 1,000 ophthalmologists around the world would benefit from the 40 scientific sessions on the latest advancements in cataract, refractive, and intraocular implant surgeries.
Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness, Mauritius, Arthi Ganesh, pro-chancellor, Vels University, and Dr Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan eye care hospital, were present at the event.