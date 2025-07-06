Sub-Inspector shifted following viral video of night patrol in Vellore

VELLORE: Sub-Inspector Karthik Selvam, attached to the Brahmapuram Police Station, has been transferred to the Vellore District Armed Reserve after a video of him conducting a night patrol near a private college in Katpadi surfaced on social media and went viral on July 3, according to an official release from the police department. The incident allegedly occurred on the night of June 25.

As per the release, the officer was on patrol duty near a fast food outlet owned by an individual named Bala. The visuals show him questioning two individuals near the establishment.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police N Mathivannan said, “In the visuals, the officer is seen enquiring and using his lathi and hitting the ground. A DSP has been instructed to carry out an enquiry to ascertain what happened and whether the officer was at fault.” The SP further noted that it is routine for police personnel to conduct night patrols and question individuals who appear suspicious.