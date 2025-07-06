Surgery performed on wrong leg at Villupuram GH; inquiry launched

VILLUPURAM: A surgery was mistakenly performed on the wrong leg of a private bus conductor at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital on Friday, leading to police intervention and the launch of a departmental inquiry.
N Marimuthu (46), a resident of Vinayagapuram near Periyathachur in Villupuram district, had been suffering from knee pain and swelling in his right leg for several months. Employed as a conductor on a private bus operating between Villupuram and Puducherry, he sought treatment at the government hospital on June 30 after his condition worsened.
“An MRI scan showed ligament tears in two places on his right leg. Doctors advised surgery, and he was admitted for the procedure,” said his wife, M Thangammal.
On Friday morning, Marimuthu underwent surgery. However, after regaining consciousness, he discovered that the operation had been carried out on his left leg instead. His left leg was bandaged, prompting him to question the hospital staff.
Family members who were informed about the incident rushed to the ward and confronted the doctors. “They admitted the mistake and claimed he would recover in 10 days. They also promised to perform the correct surgery on July 7,” said Thangammal, adding that Marimuthu was now experiencing pain in both legs.
Following the commotion, personnel from the Villupuram West Police Station arrived at the hospital, mediated between the family and medical staff, and questioned hospital authorities.
Police presence was maintained at the hospital on Friday for security.
Health department officials later deputed a team of doctors from government medical college hospitals to conduct an inquiry. “Marimuthu’s condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” said a senior official from the Villupuram district health department.