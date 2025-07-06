Surgery performed on wrong leg at Villupuram GH; inquiry launched

VILLUPURAM: A surgery was mistakenly performed on the wrong leg of a private bus conductor at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital on Friday, leading to police intervention and the launch of a departmental inquiry.

N Marimuthu (46), a resident of Vinayagapuram near Periyathachur in Villupuram district, had been suffering from knee pain and swelling in his right leg for several months. Employed as a conductor on a private bus operating between Villupuram and Puducherry, he sought treatment at the government hospital on June 30 after his condition worsened.

“An MRI scan showed ligament tears in two places on his right leg. Doctors advised surgery, and he was admitted for the procedure,” said his wife, M Thangammal.

On Friday morning, Marimuthu underwent surgery. However, after regaining consciousness, he discovered that the operation had been carried out on his left leg instead. His left leg was bandaged, prompting him to question the hospital staff.