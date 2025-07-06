Three-month Financial Inclusion Campaign launched in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A three-month Financial Inclusion (FI) Saturation Campaign was launched across the Union Territory of Puducherry on Friday, in line with the directives issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The campaign, which runs from July 1 to September 30, aims to ensure universal access to key financial and social security schemes at the Gram Panchayat level.

The initiative was formally launched by MLA R Baskar at the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Thirumana Mandapam in Ariyankuppam for the Manaveli Gram Panchayat. Sub-Collector (Revenue) North-cum-Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Puducherry) Ishita Rathi, who attended the event as the chief guest, was joined by Vengata Subramanian, Convenor of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) and senior official of Indian Bank, along with other senior government and banking officials.

Organised by the SLBC of Puducherry in coordination with government departments and local panchayat authorities, the campaign seeks to raise awareness and facilitate enrolment under flagship financial inclusion schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).