Two police personnel held in separate cheating cases involving women in Tamil Nadu

CUDDALORE: Two police personnel were arrested in separate cases in Cuddalore district this week on charges of cheating women under the pretext of marriage. One of the cases is linked to the death by suicide of a woman constable, while the other involves allegations of sexual assault.

According to police sources, M Soniya (26), a woman constable from Kongarayanoor village near Nellikuppam, was serving in the Armed Reserve wing of the Tamil Nadu Police at Avadi. On July 1, while on leave, she returned to her native village and allegedly consumed pesticide. She was admitted to JIPMER Hospital in Puducherry but succumbed on Wednesday night.

Following her death, her estranged husband Mugilan (27) lodged a complaint with the Nellikuppam police, alleging that police constable M Raji (28) was responsible. Raji, a native of Karipalayam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district, was posted in the Special Police Force at Avadi.

Mugilan submitted a WhatsApp voice note from Soniya, which has been treated as a dying declaration. Preliminary investigations revealed that Soniya and Mugilan had been living separately for several years. During her service at Avadi, she had developed a relationship with Raji. When she became pregnant and asked him to marry her, he allegedly refused. She later consumed poison.