Ungaludan Stalin: 10K special camps to resolve public grievances planned across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will kickstart the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ programme in Chidambaram, Cuddalore, on July 15, aiming to resolve people’s grievances through 10,000 special camps across the state. Actions will be taken on the applications received through these camps within 45 days, according to a release.

Among other services, eligible women who have been left out of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) can submit their applications at these camps to avail of the benefit. These special camps will be held in all the districts till November-end.

According to the government, the objective of the scheme is to deliver essential government services and welfare schemes directly to the people, ensuring maximum coverage of eligible beneficiaries.

A total of 3,768 camps will be held in urban areas and 6,232 in rural areas. Urban camps will offer 43 services from 13 government departments, while rural camps will provide 46 services from 15 departments. Medical camps will also be conducted at all these camps to provide health services.