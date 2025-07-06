Union Minister Kishan Reddy inaugurates 24th Neyveli Book Fair virtually

CUDDALORE: The 24th edition of the Neyveli Book Fair was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Friday evening, alongside the International Conference on Sustainable and Responsible Mining held in Hyderabad.

The event saw the participation of key officials, including the Secretary (Mines), Additional Secretary (Coal), Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Limited, and Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman and Managing Director of NLC India Limited (NLCIL).

In his address, the Minister lauded NLCIL’s continued efforts to promote a reading culture and foster intellectual growth through the annual literary festival. “The Neyveli Book Fair is a significant platform for promoting knowledge, inclusivity, and community engagement,” he said.

Highlighting the role of such initiatives in the country’s development goals, he added, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing steadily towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Events like the Neyveli Book Fair contribute meaningfully to this journey by equipping the youth with knowledge.”

He commended NLCIL for its commitment to the cause and its organisational scale. “I appreciate NLCIL’s role in furthering the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 by empowering citizens through access to knowledge,” he said.