Will introduce Bill for defenders of human rights: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

TIRUCHY/ THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday promised to introduce a private member bill in Parliament for a Human Rights Defenders Protection Act.

Kanimozhi made the comment after unveiling a bust of late Fr Stan Swamy at his native village of Viragalur in Tiruchy on the fourth death anniversary of the Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist. Swamy died in judicial custody in 2021. Highlighting his legacy, Kanimozhi said Fr Swamy had registered a case for the release of hundreds of Jharkhand tribal youths who were incarcerated for asserting their rights over land. Accusing the union government of suppressing dissent, she said, “Anyone who raises questions is branded anti-national or an urban naxal.”

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan praised Fr Swamy’s work for the marginalised. “He gave voice to the voiceless, especially tribals, educating them about laws safeguarding their land rights. How is this anti-national?” he asked.