As mango season draws to close, prices improve

KANNIYAKUMARI: Mango farmers in the district are pleased as prices are starting to rise even as the season is drawing to a close. According to sources, mango trees are grown in 1158. 064 hectares in Kanniyakumari district.

The district deputy director of horticulture, Y Sheela John told TNIE that at the horticulture farm in Palathotttam, 4480 kg of mangoes were harvested generating Rs 2.2L. Last year, only 900 kg were harvested last year season and 4200 kg in the previous year. Popular varieties such as Neelam, Bengalura, Banganapalli, Alphonse,Himahudeen, Jahangeera, Kalapad, Panchavarnam, Rumani, and local varieties such as Panikanadan, Surankudi, Vettaiyan Surankudi were grown in the farm.

T Murugan (62), a mango farmer in Thittuvilai said in the yield has been high this compared to the last 6 to 7 years, which has brought down the prices.

Murugan, who has taken the Neelam variety trees on lease, said he did not harvest mangoes due to poor price. " As the mango season is drawing to close, the price is increasing. Now I am getting Rs 10 per kg whereas earlier it was much less," he said.

A mango trader E Ahilan said farmers sold Neelam variety for Rs 10 -Rs 8 per kg before, but the price has increased to Rs 10 -Rs 12 since Friday.

Similarly, Banganapalle variety was sold for Rs 20 per kg earlier, but now the price has increased to around Rs 80. This is because the arrivals is going down, he explained.