Career guidance cell in Madurai helps 40 school students secure college admission

MADURAI: Over 40 government school students from the district, who had cleared class 10 and 12 examinations, have secured admissions in various higher education institutions, owing to the diligent follow-up efforts of the people working at the special career guidance control room in the district.
Since June 3, the state government has been running special control rooms, equipped with call centre facility, across all the districts, with the objective of addressing student dropouts and offering career counseling and resources. The special control room for Madurai district has been functioning out of the office of the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) in Tallakulam. Teachers and counselors at the centre monitored and regularly followed up with the parents of the students who had dropped out or not applied for higher education, resulting in over 40 students securing admissions in arts and science colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutions.
P Saravana Murugan, Samagra Shiksha assistant project officer and in-charge of the programme, told TNIE that they ensured 95% of the students who had cleared the board examinations have applied for higher education. "We are waiting for supplementary examination results, based on which, we will offer guidance to the students and assist them in securing scholarships to continue their education. The collector is the nodal officer for the programme. Though only a very few students approach the control room in person, the professionals involved, including teachers from arts and science colleges, polytechnic institutions and ITIs, have been making every possible effort for their enrolment," he said.
Samagra Shiksha district coordinator M Manivannan said they obtained students' data from the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) and the principals of government schools. "Based on the data, we speak to parents on a regular basis to ensure their children continue their education. We have also extended assistance to the students regarding sponsorship, government scholarship, and career counseling," he said.
M Bharathikannan, a student with disabilities, who had studied at a government school in A Vallalapatti in Melur taluk, cleared the Class 12 examinations. However, his father -- P Manikandan, an agricultural labourer -- did not have the resources to support his son's higher education. Manikandan said, "A teacher from the call centre contacted me and offered the necessary support and guidance. Now, my son has gotten admission in a computer course at an ITI institute, and the classes will commence at the end of July."
Another student, A Yogeswaran from Vadipatti taluk, who had lost both of his parents, received a call from the teachers at the centre, to whom he expressed his interest in pursuing B Com. "The teachers approached SN college and helped me get an admission along with a sponsorship," he said.
Students seeking career advice can contact 0452-2522995 and 7200647475. The special career guidance control room will function till October 31.