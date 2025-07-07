Career guidance cell in Madurai helps 40 school students secure college admission

MADURAI: Over 40 government school students from the district, who had cleared class 10 and 12 examinations, have secured admissions in various higher education institutions, owing to the diligent follow-up efforts of the people working at the special career guidance control room in the district.

Since June 3, the state government has been running special control rooms, equipped with call centre facility, across all the districts, with the objective of addressing student dropouts and offering career counseling and resources. The special control room for Madurai district has been functioning out of the office of the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) in Tallakulam. Teachers and counselors at the centre monitored and regularly followed up with the parents of the students who had dropped out or not applied for higher education, resulting in over 40 students securing admissions in arts and science colleges, ITIs and polytechnic institutions.

P Saravana Murugan, Samagra Shiksha assistant project officer and in-charge of the programme, told TNIE that they ensured 95% of the students who had cleared the board examinations have applied for higher education. "We are waiting for supplementary examination results, based on which, we will offer guidance to the students and assist them in securing scholarships to continue their education. The collector is the nodal officer for the programme. Though only a very few students approach the control room in person, the professionals involved, including teachers from arts and science colleges, polytechnic institutions and ITIs, have been making every possible effort for their enrolment," he said.