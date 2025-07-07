Coimbatore Q branch policeman, wife robbed at knifepoint near Sulur

COIMBATORE: Three unidentified persons allegedly assaulted a head constable attached to the Coimbatore Q branch with a sickle and robbed his wife of gold ornaments, after waylaying their car on the outskirts of Coimbatore city on Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11.50 pm at a secluded road near the L&T Bypass in Sulur, when the couple was driving home after having dinner at a restaurant.

According to police sources, V Parthiban (45), a driver with the Coimbatore Q Branch, and his wife P Revathi, residing in Chinniyampalayam, had gone to a restaurant near the L&T Bypass on Saturday night. After dinner, Parthiban took a shortcut through a dirt road, 3 km from the L&T Bypass road, in a bid to reach home quickly.

While the couple was on their way, three unidentified individuals waylaid their car, brandishing sickles and knives. As a shocked Parthiban got out of the vehicle, the trio attacked him with a sickle and snatched six sovereigns of gold ornaments, including a thali chain and rings, from Revathi, before fleeing the place, sources said.

“Revathi immediately alerted the Sulur police about the incident, and cops rushed to the spot,” sources said.

Couple was rushed to GH in Coimbatore

“The couple was then rushed to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Parthiban, who sustained injuries on his head and back, is currently stable,” sources added. The Sulur police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.