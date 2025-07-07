Congress Working to Strengthen INDIA bloc in Puducherry: Former CM Vaithilingam

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam on Monday said that the Congress is actively working to strengthen the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, with a view to contesting the 2026 Assembly elections unitedly.

Speaking to the media after a consultative meeting held at the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Puducherry, Vaithilingam reiterated that the INDIA alliance, formed in 2024, remains intact in the Union Territory. The meeting was chaired by CPI State Secretary A.M. Saleem and attended by several INDIA bloc leaders, including DMK State Organiser and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva.

“The alliance will jointly observe a bandh on July 9 in Puducherry, in support of the nationwide strike called by trade unions. This is just one of the steps we are taking together,” Vaithilingam said.