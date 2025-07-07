Congress Working to Strengthen INDIA bloc in Puducherry: Former CM Vaithilingam

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam on Monday said that the Congress is actively working to strengthen the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, with a view to contesting the 2026 Assembly elections unitedly.
Speaking to the media after a consultative meeting held at the Communist Party of India (CPI) office in Puducherry, Vaithilingam reiterated that the INDIA alliance, formed in 2024, remains intact in the Union Territory. The meeting was chaired by CPI State Secretary A.M. Saleem and attended by several INDIA bloc leaders, including DMK State Organiser and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva.
“The alliance will jointly observe a bandh on July 9 in Puducherry, in support of the nationwide strike called by trade unions. This is just one of the steps we are taking together,” Vaithilingam said.
He emphasised that the Congress is committed to fighting the next Assembly elections in coordination with alliance partners. “There is no confusion about our unity. The decision regarding leadership within the alliance will be taken collectively by the party leadership at the appropriate time,” he added.
Vaithilingam acknowledged that each party within the alliance may seek to contest a larger number of seats. “This is natural and in the interest of each party’s grassroots workers. Every party in the alliance must grow stronger for the coalition to succeed. No one can object to that,” he said.
The Congress is prepared to lead a coalition government in Puducherry if the alliance secures a majority in the next elections.