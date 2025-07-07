Despite Madras High Court order, political parties' flagpoles still dot Coimbatore streets

COIMBATORE: Despite clear directives from the Madras High Court, several political and community flagpoles remain erected across public spaces in the city, raising concerns over the lackadaisical enforcement by civic authorities.

The court had earlier ordered the removal of all unauthorised flagpoles installed by political parties and caste-based organisations on public roads, junctions, and highways, including those under the jurisdiction of the State and National Highways departments. The deadline to comply with this order was on April 21.

Instead of taking direct action, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation's (CCMC) town planning department initially sent advisory letters to political parties, requesting them to voluntarily remove the flagpoles. However, no parties complied.

Past the deadline, the civic body began dismantling flagpoles in phases across various areas. Officials claimed to have removed over 2,200 flagpoles. However, several poles continue to remain, pointing to a lack of complete enforcement.

Taking serious note of the delay, the High Court had earlier warned that District Collectors may be summoned in person if the orders are not fully implemented. Following this, the district administration has sought detailed reports from all local bodies, asking for the number of flagpoles removed and those still remaining.

In its report, officials claimed that over 90% of the flagpoles have been removed across the city. Instructions have now been issued to remove the remaining 10% without further delay. With public scrutiny growing, there is renewed pressure on CCMC officials to act swiftly and decisively.