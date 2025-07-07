EB hikes rates, EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu feel the heat

CHENNAI: Electric vehicle charging operators in Tamil Nadu are bracing for higher electricity bills as the state’s power regulator raised both energy and fixed charges under a revised tariff structure, effective July 1. The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has retained its time-of-day (ToD) model for EV charging — first introduced in 2023 — but increased rates across the board, triggering fresh concerns about the economics of public charging.

Energy charges under the new structure now range from Rs 6.50 per kWh during solar hours (9am–4pm) to Rs 9.75 during peak hours (6am–9am and 6pm–10pm), up from Rs 9.45. Night charging (10 pm–6 am) is priced at `8.10, compared to Rs 7.85 earlier. More significantly, fixed charges for high-tension (HT) charging stations have more than doubled, from Rs 145 to Rs 304 per kVA per month. Unlike energy charges, these apply regardless of usage and are based on sanctioned load. For example, a 50kW fast-charging station will now pay Rs 2,750 in monthly fixed charges, up from Rs 1,300 (excluding electricity tax).

“Our average cost of power was around Rs 9 to Rs 9.50 per kWh before July. Following the tariff revision, it has gone up by Rs 2.50 per unit — a 20% increase in our power cost,” said K P Karthikeyan, director of Indian Charge Point Operators Association. “This is a fixed cost, and while the impact could taper as utilisation improves, public charging stations typically operate at just 5-6% utilisation, and rarely exceed 10%. Even in the best-case scenario, utilisation levels may not cross 15-16%. So, at current usage levels, the hike effectively translates to a 20% cost escalation.”