INDIA Bloc backs July 9 Puducherry bandh against anti-labour policies of centre and UT government

PUDUCHERRY: The INDIA bloc has extended its full support to the state-wide bandh on July 9, called by the Joint Federation of Trade Unions as part of an all-India strike organised by central trade union federations. The bandh, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., aims to protest against the "anti-labour" policies of the Narendra Modi-led central government and the BJP-AINRC alliance in Puducherry.
A consultative meeting of INDIA bloc parties was held at the CPI office on Monday, where it was resolved to ensure the bandh’s complete success. The alliance urged the public to cooperate, stating that buses, autos, and tempos would not operate on the day. Educational institutions have also been urged to declare a holiday due to the anticipated disruption in transport. Markets, shops, and cinema halls are also expected to remain closed.
Trade unions will hold picketing protests at eight locations — New Bus Stand, Ariyankuppam, Villianur, Bahour, Madagadipet, Thirukkanur, Sedarapet, and Karaikal.
The protest centres on a 21-point charter of demands, which includes the withdrawal of new labour laws, fixing minimum wages at Rs 26,000, equal pay for contract workers, revival of the old pension scheme, and reactivation of the Unorganised Workers Welfare Board, among others. The reopening of closed public sector units like textile mills, PASIC, and PAPSCO, along with the creation of local employment opportunities, are also key demands.
Briefing the press, PCC President and MP V. Vaithilingam criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in Puducherry for neglecting workers’ welfare. He highlighted the growing unemployment and exploitation of contract workers, who face job insecurity, citing the example of teachers and nurses left without employment after being engaged on a contract basis.
DMK organiser and opposition leader R. Siva, Communist Party of India State Secretary A M Salim, former MLA Nara Kalinathan, ex-MLA and former party secretary R K R Anantharaman from the Congress party, Marxist Party State Secretary Ramachandran, VCK leader Devapozhilan, Marxist-Leninist Party leader Balasubramanian, and others participated in the consultation meeting.