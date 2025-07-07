INDIA Bloc backs July 9 Puducherry bandh against anti-labour policies of centre and UT government

PUDUCHERRY: The INDIA bloc has extended its full support to the state-wide bandh on July 9, called by the Joint Federation of Trade Unions as part of an all-India strike organised by central trade union federations. The bandh, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., aims to protest against the "anti-labour" policies of the Narendra Modi-led central government and the BJP-AINRC alliance in Puducherry.

A consultative meeting of INDIA bloc parties was held at the CPI office on Monday, where it was resolved to ensure the bandh’s complete success. The alliance urged the public to cooperate, stating that buses, autos, and tempos would not operate on the day. Educational institutions have also been urged to declare a holiday due to the anticipated disruption in transport. Markets, shops, and cinema halls are also expected to remain closed.