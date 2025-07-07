LBP canal renovation in Erode to be over by August 15: WRD

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to complete by August 15 the renovation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal which is a major water source for farmers in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.
Officials informed that 94% of the renovation work has been completed and that water will be released for irrigation from the Lower Bhavani Dam only after the work is fully completed and it is not possible to open the water in advance.
The LBP Canal supports an extensive ayacut area of 2,07,000 acres, providing water to thousands of farmers who rely on it for cultivation and livelihood.
To enhance the structural integrity and water-carrying efficiency of the canal system, comprehensive renovation works were initiated in 2021. This project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 709.6 crore.
Renovation work is carried out on the canal on days when water from the dam is not released for irrigation.
There has been a demand among farmers and political parties to release water from the dam for the first phase of the LBP irrigation ahead of the usual date of August 15.
A senior WRD official in Erode said, "As of last year, 85% of the renovation work has been completed and the remaining work resumed after the end of the irrigation season on April 30. It is currently in progress at 115 locations.
The works are being carried out across the main canal and its distributary network, with a focus on repairing and replacing leaky and damaged sluices, aqueducts, syphons, drops, drainage culverts, and outlets. Also, canal protection walls are being constructed in vulnerable locations to prevent erosion and breaches. Aging masonry and concrete structures are being strengthened."
Further, he said, "The target date for the completion of all renovation works is August 15, 2025. The water will be released from the dam only after the full completion of the works to avoid structural risks and to protect the integrity of the newly constructed components. This condition is applicable to all beneficiary regions. Although some farmer groups have requested the early release of water, the government has emphasised that completing the renovation works before water release is critical for the long-term success and sustainability of the canal system."
P Thirumoorthy, Executive Engineer of the LBP, said, "All renovation work will be completed by August 15. Even if the work is not completed by the specified date, water will be released for irrigation as usual."
On Sunday, the water level of the Lower Bhavani Dam was 95 feet (24.99 tmc) against full level of 105 ft (32.8 tmc).