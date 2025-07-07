LBP canal renovation in Erode to be over by August 15: WRD

ERODE: The Water Resources Department (WRD) plans to complete by August 15 the renovation of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) Canal which is a major water source for farmers in Erode, Tiruppur and Karur districts.

Officials informed that 94% of the renovation work has been completed and that water will be released for irrigation from the Lower Bhavani Dam only after the work is fully completed and it is not possible to open the water in advance.

The LBP Canal supports an extensive ayacut area of 2,07,000 acres, providing water to thousands of farmers who rely on it for cultivation and livelihood.

To enhance the structural integrity and water-carrying efficiency of the canal system, comprehensive renovation works were initiated in 2021. This project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 709.6 crore.

Renovation work is carried out on the canal on days when water from the dam is not released for irrigation.

There has been a demand among farmers and political parties to release water from the dam for the first phase of the LBP irrigation ahead of the usual date of August 15.

A senior WRD official in Erode said, "As of last year, 85% of the renovation work has been completed and the remaining work resumed after the end of the irrigation season on April 30. It is currently in progress at 115 locations.