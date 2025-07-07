Tamil Nadu

Mentally ill woman in Coimbatore lives with husband's corpse for days, probe on

Abdul Jaffer's wife, who has a mental illness, has been staying with him for the last few months.
Coimbatore police found that Abdul Jaffer could have died four days ago.
COIMBATORE: A woman with mental illness was found living at her home with the decomposed corpse of her husband who allegedly died a few days ago of health issues. The deceased has been identified A Abdul Jaffer (48) of Gandhi Nagar at South Ukkadam in the city. Police said the deceased Abdul Jaffer was staying at home and was often inebriated.

As a result, his daughter and son have been staying at their grandmother's house in the same area. Abdul Jaffer's wife, who has a mental illness, was staying with him for the last few months. Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, neighbours called his son, Sharukhan (26), on phone, reporting a pungent smell emanating from their house.

Following this, Sharukhan came home and found his father's corpse in a decomposed state. He then filed a complaint with the Big Bazaar street police.

"During the investigation, it was found that he could have died four days ago. Sharukhan's mother had stayed with the deceased's corpse for a few days. The body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy, and police are investigating the matter. A case has been registered," police added.

