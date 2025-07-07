Oraniyil Tamil Nadu: DMK campaign to feel the pulse of voters

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin has been keenly tracking the progress of the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, making random video calls to functionaries in the field for updates and seeking explanations, wherever necessary, from party functionaries of each Assembly constituency attending the ‘Udanpirappe Vaa’ one-on-one meetings.

“Stalin receives up-to-date status reports every day detailing the performance of each union, district and functionaries both those excelling and those lagging. He uses these reports during his one-on-one meetings with constituency-wise functionaries,” said a source.

Under ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, the party has plans to reach approximately 2 crore households in 45 days. A team of party cadre along with a digital agent, a youth and a woman will visit every house within their respective polling booths across the state’s 68,000 booths.

The party functionaries carry a questionnaire leaflet containing six ‘Yes-or-No’ questions.

They are read aloud to members of each household and the appropriate boxes are ticked based on the response. While the leaflet includes a question asking whether the respondent wished to join the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, answering ‘Yes’ to this does not mean they would automatically be enrolled as a party member.